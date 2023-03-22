LVZ Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of RYF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $66.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

