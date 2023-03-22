LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 425.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RHS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.57. 1,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,432. The company has a market capitalization of $728.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $182.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.