LVZ Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $233.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.