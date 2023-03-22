LVZ Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVZ Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $277.11. The company had a trading volume of 101,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

