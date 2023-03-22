LVZ Inc. Sells 506 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LVZ Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RDVY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 60,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.