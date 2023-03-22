LVZ Inc. Takes $332,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
DE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.45. The company had a trading volume of 91,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
