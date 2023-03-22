Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 27.3%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) shares were down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 111,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 47,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

About Magna Terra Minerals

(Get Rating)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.