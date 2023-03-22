MaidSafeCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.67 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.67 million and approximately $10,868.89 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00359505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,377.54 or 0.26130103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010206 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

