Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Down 3.2%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.19. 39,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 361,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Manitowoc Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

