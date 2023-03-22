Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MFI opened at C$24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.89. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$18.85 and a twelve month high of C$30.64.

MFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

