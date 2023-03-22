Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Trading Up 0.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.