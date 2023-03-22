Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 6.04 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154.09 ($1.89). 9,985,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,916,535. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

