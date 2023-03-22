McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $69.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

NYSE MKC opened at $72.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

