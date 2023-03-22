Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 105,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 128,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$43.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

