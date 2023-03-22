MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $117.50 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.40 or 0.00096574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $117.50 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.06712329 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $8,132,819.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

