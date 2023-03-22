MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,327 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $59,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,714. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

