Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $43,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.7 %

MTD opened at $1,500.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,386.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

