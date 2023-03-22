MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 459,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 202,164 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.58.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 353.49%.

In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $100,068.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.