Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

