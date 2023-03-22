Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Rating) were up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 635,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 93,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Millrock Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

