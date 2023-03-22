MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.36. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 167,061 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.