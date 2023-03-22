Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

