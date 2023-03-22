Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Reaches $6.90 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $236.24 million and $6.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00061665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018644 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 599,082,166 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.