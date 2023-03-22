Moonbeam Market Cap Hits $238.95 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $238.95 million and $6.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00062339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018347 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,714,832 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.