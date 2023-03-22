MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.