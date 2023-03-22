Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.90

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.90 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.28), with a volume of 2786657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.10 ($1.33).

MOON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 300 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,718.33 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider David W. Keens acquired 110,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($164,953.95). Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

