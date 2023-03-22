Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $175.20 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.54 or 0.00035223 BTC on exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $175.20 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multichain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

