MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.06. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 52,615 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MPLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
MultiPlan Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.