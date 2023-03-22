MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.06. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 52,615 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 47.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 122.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 465,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

