MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $1.03 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00421824 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

