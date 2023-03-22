MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.99

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.99 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39), with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.35 million, a PE ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 0.89.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

