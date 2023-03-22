N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.54

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.54 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 104,554 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.59. The firm has a market cap of £140.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
