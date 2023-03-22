National Bank Financial Lowers Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Taiga Motors Price Performance
Shares of TAIMF stock remained flat at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14. Taiga Motors has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.43.
About Taiga Motors
