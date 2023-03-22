National Bank Financial Lowers Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Price Target to C$2.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Taiga Motors Price Performance

Shares of TAIMF stock remained flat at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14. Taiga Motors has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Get Taiga Motors alerts:

About Taiga Motors

(Get Rating)

See Also

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.