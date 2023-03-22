National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.14

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 61776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 72.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

