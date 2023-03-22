National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.22. National HealthCare shares last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 132,068 shares traded.

National HealthCare Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

In other National HealthCare news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 31.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 26.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

