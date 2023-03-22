Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.46. 119,251 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 105,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUSI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.