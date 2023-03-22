Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 251,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 180,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Navigator Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
