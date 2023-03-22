Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 251,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 180,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

About Navigator

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 500.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.