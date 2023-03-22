NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $131.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00007117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.03557426 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $134,900,947.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

