Nekton Capital Ltd. Makes New $27.01 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,000. CME Group accounts for about 6.1% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,287,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,490,000 after purchasing an additional 691,675 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,541,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,474. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $249.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

