Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €54.42 ($58.52) and last traded at €54.60 ($58.71). 326,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.48 ($59.66).

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.36.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

