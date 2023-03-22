Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.