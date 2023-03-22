Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.