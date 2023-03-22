Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,532 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

