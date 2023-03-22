Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

