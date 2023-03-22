Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.