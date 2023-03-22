Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $203.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.