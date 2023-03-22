Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,473 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

