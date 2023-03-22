Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

