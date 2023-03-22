Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBRT opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -171.08%.

