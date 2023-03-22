Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
Danaher Price Performance
DHR stock opened at $248.38 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
Read More
