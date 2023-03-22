Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $18,208.44 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Brophy sold 111 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $18,208.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $415,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 308,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,156. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.26.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

