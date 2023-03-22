Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.68% of Nexstar Media Group worth $44,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $775,743 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.